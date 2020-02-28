Ibrahimovic zeroes in on AC Milan legends in Serie A goalscoring chart

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues his climb up the all-time Serie A goalscoring chart, with his sights firmly set on two Rossoneri legends.

Stefano Pioli’s men welcome Genoa to the San Siro on Sunday, and while the match will be played behind closed doors due to outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy, there is reason to keep an eye on the contest for everyone watching at home.

The Swede has two goals in seven Serie A appearances since rejoining Milan in January, pushing him past the likes of Pietro Ferraris II, Renzo Burini, Gianluca Vialli and David Trezeguet to sit 46th on the list of Serie A’s most prolific goalscorers with 124 goals.

Ciro Immobile is next with 126, and given his torrid pace this season he’s likely to continue his surge up the list.

However two Milan legends slot in right after, with Gianni Rivera and Andriy Shevchenko sitting in 43rd and 44th with 128 and 127 goals respectively.

While Ibrahimovic would need a monumental performance to catch the duo on Sunday, a goal or two against Genoa would no doubt send him on his way to moving further up the list of Serie A’s greats.