Insigne: Napoli have become a thorn in Liverpool’s side

Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne believes everyone is to blame for the player mutiny that has had lasting ramifications on the club’s season, while also pointing out their ‘mastery’ over Liverpool.

The Azzurri, then coached by Carlo Ancelotti, decided to ignore a club imposed ritiro after their 1-1 draw with Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League on November 5.

Fines were handed out to players and Ancelotti eventually lost his job after the ordeal, but Insigne believes there was blame to share amongst everyone at the club over the situation.

“After the match against Salzburg there was a bit of a mess that could have been avoided, but it’s everyone’s fault,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“We can’t think about the past now. We have to remain compact and united.”

Napoli are still in the Champions League after finishing second to Liverpool in the group stage, though the Azzurri went unbeaten against the English giants.

“Every time we face Liverpool we play well,” he added. “We’ve become a thorn in their side.

“We got four points from two games against them this season and that is a source of great pride.

“We left Anfield with a draw we really needed, even though we wanted to qualify with a game in hand.”