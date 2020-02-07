Inter and AC Milan nearing green light for new stadium

After months of uncertainty AC Milan and Inter are close to receiving the final green light for the construction of a new Stadio San Siro.

Both clubs’ discussions with the Milan city council are now, at last, nearing an end point.

Mayor Giuseppe Sala commented that an agreement was getting closer.

“The teams’ project convinces me now,” Sala said.

“I’ve become more optimistic.”

A new stadium has been spoken about for a number of years in Milan, but now both the Nerazzurri and Rossoneri finally appear to be nearing a new home.