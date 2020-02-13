Inter await Handanovic update before deciding on Viviano

Inter will wait for an update on Samir Handanovic’s fitness before making a decision on whether or not to sign Emiliano Viviano as another goalkeeping option.

Handanovic has been out with a finger injury, which led to a calamitous performance from stand-in goalkeeper Daniele Padelli in the Milan Derby, but the Slovenian is thought to be nearing his return.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Inter captain will undergo a medical check up on Thursday.

The Nerazzurri will wait on the results of his tests before deciding on their next step, with them likely to finalise their choice between Friday and early next week.

Viviano is available on a free transfer after leaving Sporting Clube. The 34-year-old spent just one season in Portugal, though he was on loan with SPAL in Serie A for the second half of the 2018/19 season.