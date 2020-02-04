Inter concerned as Perisic breaks ankle in Bayern Munich training

Bayern Munich have been dealt a major injury blow as Ivan Perisic suffered a broken ankle during training on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old is out for a minimum of four weeks after Real Madrid loanee Alvaro Odriozola tackled the Croatian in training, forcing him to leave the pitch in a golf cart.

Unfortunately for the German giants the news isn’t good as confirmed by coach Hans-Dieter Flick.

“He has a fracture at the outside of his ankle,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“It will take at least four weeks until it is healed and only then he will be able to start with building up training again.”

The injury rules Perisic out for Bayern’s Champions League clash with Chelsea on February 25, but it also throws his future with the German giants into doubt as well.

Perisic is currently on loan at Bayern from Inter, and the Bavarian side have an option to make the move permanent in the summer for a figure believed to be in the region of €20 million.

The injury throws his future into question, as it could push Bayern to focus all their attention on Manchester City winger Leroy Sane and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz.