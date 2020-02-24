Inter consider move for Manchester United striker if Lautaro leaves

Anthony Martial is the latest name to be linked with a move to Inter should the Nerazzurri sell Lautaro Martinez this summer.

The Argentine is a wanted man with the likes of Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid all linked with a move for his services thanks to his impressive form this season.

As a result Inter are looking at several big names as possible replacements. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has already been mentioned should he opt to leave Arsenal this summer, but the Sunday Express reports Martial is also in the mix.

Although the Frenchman has a contract with the Red Devils that runs until 2024, the report suggests coach Antonio Conte has made it clear he will only settle for one of the two strikers.

Martial has returned to form this season for United, netting 15 times in 31 appearances in all competitions. As for Lautaro Martinez, he has 16 goals in 30 appearances for Inter.