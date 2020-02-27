Inter could sign Chelsea loanee for discounted price

Inter could land Chelsea loanee Victor Moses for less than the €10 million option included in his loan deal.

The Nigerian joined the Nerazzurri during the January transfer window after his loan at Fenerbahce was cut short, reuniting him with Antonio Conte as the duo worked together at Stamford Bridge.

Included in the six-month loan was an option to make the move permanent for €10m at the end of the season, but Fabrizio Romano of calciomercato.com reports that price could come down in the coming months.

Although Moses has made six appearances for Inter since the move, he has yet to usurp Antonio Candreva as the undisputed started on the right flank.

As a result Chelsea appear willing to lower that fee in order to facilitate a permanent transfer, though a decision won’t be made until the end of April or the beginning of May.