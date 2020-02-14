Inter eyeing Arsenal striker should Lautaro leave

Should Lautaro Martinez leave Inter this summer it appears the Nerazzurri have made Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang their top target to replace him.

The Argentine has burst onto the scene this season under the tutelage of coach Antonio Conte, with the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City all keen to land him in the summer.

So far his representatives have taken several calls regarding a potential move, and Inter are fully aware that he currently has a buy-out clause in his contract for €111 million that is valid for the first 15 days of July.

While the Nerazzurri would rather offer Lautaro a new contract that removes that clause, they are viewing possible replacements should that not be possible with Aubameyang their top target according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 30-year-old is out of contract in 2021 and should a new deal not be reached before the summer, the Gunners would look to sell him rather than risk losing him on a free transfer.

Inter already looked into signing Aubameyang in the summer when a deal for Romelu Lukaku slowed down, and it appears they are ready to once again move for the Gabon international should they need too.