Inter-Ludogorets to be played behind closed doors

Inter’s Europa League Round of 32 clash with Ludogorets will be played behind closed doors.

Reports spread on Sunday that the match would be played without fans or moved to a neutral venue due to the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus in northern Italy.

The virus saw several matches across all levels of football in Italy postponed on Sunday, including Inter’s game against Sampdoria.

UEFA have been in constant contact with Italian officials regarding the ongoing situation, and it was announced on Monday that Thursday’s game will be played behind closed doors.

“FC Internazionale Milano announces that, in accordance with the requirements of the health authorities in the Region of Lombardy and the Municipality of Milan and with the agreement of UEFA, the second-leg clash between Inter and Ludogorets at the round of 32 stage of the Europa League will take place behind closed doors at 21:00 CET on Thursday 27 February at San Siro,” read a statement on the Inter website.

Inter lead the tie thanks to a 2-0 victory in Bulgaria last Thursday.