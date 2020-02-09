Inter player ratings: De Vrij completes stunning comeback to send Nerazzurri top

Inter came from two goals down to seal a 4-2 victory over AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina, at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday.

Trailing to goals from Ante Rebic and Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the interval, the Nerazzurri came flying out of the traps in the second half and were level within eight minutes of the restart, courtesy of Marcelo Brozovic and Matias Vecino.

A superb Stefan De Vrij header completed the incredible turnaround to send Inter top of Serie A, before Romelu Lukaku added gloss to the scoreline in stoppage time.