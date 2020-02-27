Inter Player Ratings: Lukaku does a funny

Inter secured a place in the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday evening with a 2-1 victory over Ludogorets in an eerily silent Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

The Nerazzurri, who led the tie 2-0 on aggregate after the first leg, fell behind to a Cauly Souza strike before a Georgi Terziev own goal and a Romelu Lukaku header ensured the hosts went into the draw for the next round on a high.

Following the Coronavirus outbreak in Northern Italy, the match was played behind closed doors with only broadcast media able to attend the match.