Victor Moses and Christian Eriksen made their debuts for Inter, but it was Romelu Lukaku who led the way in the Nerazzurri’s 2-0 victory over Udinese on Sunday.

The two new signings struggled to make their marks in what was a tricky contest against an organized Zebrette side. As a result it was Lukaku who stepped up when it was needed the most, as he increased his tally to 16 goals in league play this season.