Inter saw their hopes of sealing a first Scudetto since 2010 take a huge blow as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to title rivals Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Nerazzurri led through Ashley Young’s first goal since arriving from Manchester United last month, and appeared on course to pull clear at the top of Serie A.

However, a Ciro Immobile penalty and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s goal saw Lazio turn the match on it’s head in the second half, sealing a crucial victory in the title race.