Inter second most valuable squad left in Europa League behind Manchester United

Manchester United and Inter are seen as the favourites to win the Europa League this season, and it’s no surprise the two clubs have most valuable squads remaining in the competition.

The two European giants cruised through the Round of 32, with the Red Devils dumping Club Brugge 6-1 on aggregate and the Nerazzurri downing Ludogorets 4-1.

Friday’s draw saw United paired with Austrian outfit LASK, while Inter take on surprise side Getafe, but based on the value of the squads, there shouldn’t really be a contest.

Based on Transfermarkt’s value of each squad, Manchester United and Inter top the list of teams remaining at €800.7 million and €682.4m respectively.

LASK sit at the bottom of the list at €31.2m, while Getafe are in the middle of the pack at €177.6m.

The most competitive tie pits Roma, who sit fourth on the list at €440.3m, against Sevilla who come in at €280m in sixth.