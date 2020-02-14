Inter set to land Manchester United starlet on free transfer

It looks as though Inter will continue their Premier League shopping this summer with Manchester United winger Tahith Chong expected to join on a free transfer.

The 20-year-old has opted to leave the Red Devils at the end of the season after failing to establish himself in the first team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Juventus have also been linked with a move for Chong, but La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the work done by Inter duo Giuseppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio in recent months looks to have paid off as the Dutch winger is expected to sign with the Milan giants.

The duo have had several meetings with agent Sinouh Mohamed, and while a contract has not yet been finalized, a handshake has all but assured that a deal has been reached.

It’s believed the agreed terms will see Chong sign a five-year contract worth €2 million a season plus bonuses.

Recent reports had suggested that the 20-year-old would spend some time at Jiangsu Suning before joining the Nerazzurri at a future date, but it appears he will be in Italy once the season is completed.

Thus it appears Inter will continue to build their side via free transfers after landing the likes of Stefan de Vrij and Kwadwo Asamoah two years ago and Diego Godin last summer.