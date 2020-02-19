Inter slap huge price tag on Barcelona target

Inter have set their valuation of striker Lautaro Martinez as speculation grows over an expected bid for the striker from La Liga champions Barcelona.

Martinez, who joined the Nerazzurri from Racing Club in 2018, has scored 11 goals in 21 Serie A games so far this term and has attracted the attention of Europe’s elite, as his partnership with Romelu Lukaku continues to flourish.

According to Tuttosport, Inter have set their asking price for the 22-year-old at €150 million, despite the striker having a 15 day clause in his contract, which becomes active in July, allowing him to leave for €111m.

The Nerazzurri have been in talks with Martinez’s agent for several months over a new contract that wouldn’t include such a clause, but it’s reported that the €3.5m a season offered by the club does not match the Argentine’s demands, which sit at €5m a season.

It’s believed that Barcelona will look to activate the contractual clause in the summer if the Nerazzurri fail to come to an agreement with Martinez over a new deal, as they continue to plan for a future without Lionel Messi.

Antonio Conte will be hoping that the club can keep hold of Martinez as he continues to play a huge role in their attempts to end Juventus’ decade long reign over Serie A.