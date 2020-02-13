Inter squad given day off in view of key Lazio clash

After a poor showing in the Coppa Italia semi-final defeat to Napoli, Inter boss Antonio Conte has granted his players a day off to recuperate ahead of a Scudetto clash with Lazio.

A draining comeback in the Derby della Madonnina against AC Milan, which saw the Nerazzurri mount an astounding second half comeback to eventually win 4-1, has had an effect on the players, who looked sluggish and not at their peak on Wednesday.

As a result, with the key clash with Lazio on Sunday evening at the Stadio Olimpico coming up, Conte allowed the Inter squad a day off on Thursday in order to rest and regain some energy after a tough week.

Lazio currently sit one point behind Inter and Juventus, who are joint top of the Serie A table.