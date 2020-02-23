Inter to play Europa League match behind closed doors or at neutral field

The coronavirus outbreak in Italy has already affected Serie A matches, and it looks as though it will also affect Inter’s Europa League game on Thursday.

Only two of Sunday’s six Serie A matches were played in the wake of over 150 cases of the virus in Italy, with the Lombardy, Piedmont and Veneto regions the most severely hit.

Inter’s game against Sampdoria was one of the postponed matches, and it looks as though their match against Ludogorets on Thursday will also be affected.

While the match hasn’t been postponed at the present time, ANSA reports the plan is to have the game played behind closed doors. Another possibility is the match being moved to a neutral venue.

UEFA is in constant contact with Italian authorities regarding the ongoing situation, though all possible outcomes are being evaluated, though postponing the match would clog an already crowded fixture list for Inter.

No makeup date has been selected for Inter’s match against Sampdoria, though it’s possible the game won’t be played until May 20 should the Nerazzurri make it all the way to final of the Europa League.