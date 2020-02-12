Inter unlikely to sign Viviano with Handanovic expected back for Sampdoria clash

Samir Handanovic is expected back for Inter’s clash with Sampdoria on February 23, making it unlikely the Nerazzurri will sign Emiliano Viviano.

The Inter captain has missed the last two games after suffering a fractured pinky finger on his left hand during training.

Despite efforts to try and feature in the Nerazzurri’s 4-2 victory over AC Milan on Sunday, Handanovic did not take part in the contest in order to prevent his injury from worsening.

Daniele Padelli has played in place of the Slovenian over that time, but a less than impressive performance against the Rossoneri sounded the alarm bells, with Inter weighing up whether to sign Viviano as a short-term stopgap.

The 34-year-old is currently out of contract and in Milan training while awaiting word on whether the Nerazzurri will offer him a contract, but La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that seems unlikely at this time.

Handanovic is expected to miss Inter’s next three matches against Napoli, Lazio and Ludogorets before returning against Sampdoria on February 23.

Even if Viviano were signed he would need about 10 days to round into form due to his inactivity this season, and with Handanovic expected back by then, all signs point to Padelli continuing in goal over the coming weeks.