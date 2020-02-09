Inter v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

Inter go into the Derby della Madonnina with AC Milan in the hope of drawing level with Juventus atop the Serie A table.

Coach Antonio Conte has gone with a five-man midfield, with Marcelo Brozovic flanked by Nicolo Barella and Matias Vecino, as Alexis Sanchez is placed just behind lone frontman Romelu Lukaku. Samir Handanovic misses the game through injury and had been replaced by Daniele Padelli.

Milan welcome Zlatan Ibrahimovic back into the fold after he missed last weekend’s match, and he has Hakan Calhanoglu for support, with Franck Kessie and Ismael Bennacer tasked with winning the midfield battle.

Inter: Padelli; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Barella, Brozovic, Vecino, Young; Sanchez, Lukaku

Milan: Donnarumma; Conti, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo, Castillejo, Kessie, Bennacer, Rebi; Calhanoglu; Ibrahimovic