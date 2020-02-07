Inter v AC Milan: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

The highlight of the Serie A weekend comes on Sunday night when Inter and AC Milan lock horns in the Derby della Madonnina at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Inter (3-5-2): Padelli; Godin, de Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Barella, Brozovi?, Eriksen, Young; Sanchez, Lukaku.

Unavailable: Gagliardini, Borja Valero, Handanovic.

Suspended: Martinez, Berni, Bastoni.

AC Milan (4-4-2):Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Castillejo, Kessié, Bennacer, Çalhanoglu; Ibrahimovic, Leao.

Unavailable: Duarte, Biglia.

KEY STATISTICS

– Inter have won the last three Milan derbies in Serie A; the last time the Nerazzurri won four games in a row against AC Milan in the top flight was back in 1983 (five in that run).

– Inter are unbeaten in their last eight home derbies in Serie A; they have had a better run only twice in the top flight vs AC Milan at home: in 1959 (nine games) and in 1938 (10).

– AC Milan have lost only two of the 14 Serie A derbies played in February (in 2009 and 1962) – four wins and eight draws, including the most recent one in 2013 (1-1).

– Inter have won four of their last six derby matches at home in Serie A, keeping four clean sheets in this run: as many clean sheets as the Nerazzuri managed in the previous 31.

– Inter begin this matchday with 19 points more than AC Milan in the table (51 vs 32); however, only Lazio (14), Juventus and Verona (both 12) have picked up more points than AC Milan (11) in the 2020 calendar year, whilst Inter have earned nine in the same period.

– Inter and AC Milan are two of the three sides with the most clean sheet (eight) in the current Serie A season, level with Verona.

– Inter have scored more headed goals than any other side in Serie A this season (nine); whilst AC Milan have scored the joint-fewest in the competition (only one goal).

– Antonio Conte won the reverse fixture against AC Milan without conceding a goal: he could become the first coach to win his first two Milan derby matches in Serie A with Inter keeping a clean sheet in both encounters.

– Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored five goals in seven appearances against Inter in Serie A, including his last brace in the competition (back in May 2012).

– Moreover, AC Milan have collected on average 1.2 points per game without the Swedish striker while picking up 2.5 with him in the side.

– Inter striker Romelu Lukaku scored in the reverse fixture; only five foreign players have found the back of the net in both of their first two derby matches against AC Milan in the top flight: Youri Djorkaeff, Ronaldo, Diego Simeone, Ibrahimovic and Diego Milito.