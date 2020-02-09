Inter v AC Milan set for sell-out crowd

Inter host AC Milan on Sunday night at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in the second Derby della Madonnina of the season with a sell-out crowd expected.

A capacity crowd of just over 75,000 will don the famous stands, and with Inter the de facto home side, it will be the fifth game of the season that the Nerazzurri will have had a crowd of over 70,000.

In the first game of the season between the two sides in September, there was an attendance of 70,440 and Sunday evening will see 75,817 attend.

As a result of the expected attendance, Inter are expected to receive €5.5 million in gate receipts. Only the Derby in March of 2019, have the gate receipts been higher when they received €5.8 million

Amongst the crowd, Roberto Mancini and Gianluca Vialli are said to be attending the game along with the coaches of both Denmark and the Netherlands.