Inter v Ludogorets: Official Line-Ups

Inter welcome Ludogorets to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza for the second leg of their last 32 match.

Antonio Conte’s men hold a 2-0 lead from the encounter in Bulgaria, but will have to do without their fans in Milan as the match will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Inter: Padelli; D’Ambrosio, Ranocchia, Godin; Moses, Barella, Valero, Eriksen, Biraghi; Lukaku, Sanchez

Ludogorets: Iliev; Cicinho, Terziev, Grigore, Nedyalkov; Dyakov; Souza, Badji, Marcelinho, Wanderson; Keseru