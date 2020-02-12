Inter v Napoli: Official Line-Ups

Inter and Napoli lock horns at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in the Coppa Italia for the 12th time, with a place in the final up for grabs.

Their only previous meeting at the semi-final stage of the competition came in 1997 when the Partenpoei advanced with a penalty shootout success.

However, the Nerazzurri have never lost a home game against Napoli in Coppa Italia action.

Inter: Padelli; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Moses, Barella, Brozovic, Sensi, Biraghi; Lautaro, Lukaku

Napoli: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Maksimovic, Mario Rui; Fabian, Demme, Zielinski; Callejon, Mertens, Elmas.