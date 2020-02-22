Inter v Sampdoria among Serie A fixtures suspended due to Coronavirus

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus in northern Italy, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has moved to suspend all sporting events in on Sunday In Lombardia and Veneto.

With 56 new cases of the virus in Lombardia, 17 in Veneto with others in Torino and Rome, the countries government has moved to stop any more infections.

“I’d like to say that the Council of Ministers have agreed,” Conte said, “even though it is the responsibility of the Minister of Sport [Vincenzo Spadafora], who already announced his intention to suspend all sporting events that are scheduled for tomorrow [Sunday] in the Veneto and Lombardy regions.”

Spadafora has already sent a letter to CONI president Malago, to suspend all sporting events at all levels and disciplines.

The affected games would be:

– Atalanta v Sassuolo

– Inter v Sampdoria

– Verona v Cagliari

– Milan v Fiorentina (women)