Inzaghi after Lazio win: I’m dreaming of a party like in 2000

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi is hoping to celebrate like he did back in 2000 after the Biancocelesti claimed top spot in Serie A thanks to a 2-0 victory over Bologna on Saturday.

With Lega Serie A opting to postpone five matches this weekend, including Juventus-Inter, rather than play behind closed doors, the capital club made the most of the opportunity presented to them, claiming all three points thanks to goals by Luis Alberto and Joaquin Correa.

As a result Lazio now hold a two-point advantage over Juventus for the time being, and Inzaghi couldn’t help but compare the atmosphere at the club to the famous Scudetto-winning side in 2000.

“We’re on a great journey,” he told reporters after the match. “We’re first on our own merits. Other people wish they were in our position.

“The Scudetto is decided based on who is the most consistent side while hoping you don’t lose important players in the final matches.

“I’m lucky that I have players who give everything on the pitch even if they aren’t starters. Don’t forget we had to do without [Francesco] Acerbi today.

“The Lazio dressing room is full of guys that care for one another and accept the coach’s decision, just like under [Sven-Goran] Eriksson. I am dreaming of a party like the one we had for the Scudetto in 2000.”

Ciro Immobile failed to add to his goal tally on Saturday, but Inzaghi made it clear his side doesn’t depend on just a few players.

“I never would have thought we’d be first after 26 matches,” he added. “I know that I am coaching players of value, I know what they have to offer.

“It would be reductive to just talk about Luis Alberto and [Sergej] Milinkovic-Savic. Correa and [Felipe] Caicedo have done well in training.

“I felt bad leaving out [Denis] Vavro, but given the characteristics of the Bologna strikers I thought it was right to play Luiz Felipe. It was a tricky match as we know Bologna’s quality.

“We prepared for the match well and our lead in the first half should have been greater. However in the second half we struggled a bit due to Bologna’s ability.”