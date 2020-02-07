Inzaghi: Ibrahimovic has brought winning mentality to AC Milan

Former AC Milan striker Filippo Inzaghi has lauded Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the positive impact he’s had since rejoining the club in January.

The Swede is expected to start in Sunday’s Derby della Madonnina against Inter despite being limited in training this week due to a slight knock.

Inzaghi believes the Swede’s dedication to his profession has helped take some of the pressure of Milan’s younger players, who have performed better since his arrival.

“There will be a lot of great players on the field,” he told Sky Sport Italia regarding Sunday’s clash. “Inter are doing some really great things, but knowing [Antonio] Conte, this isn’t surprising.

“Meanwhile Milan are bouncing back and I hope that everyone there improves.

“Ibra is a certainty, he really takes to his profession. If he wasn’t feeling 100 percent he would have never returned to Milan.

“He likes to battle, but only if he can win them. He’s brought a winning mentality as he’s taken some responsibility away from the younger players and as a result several of them have improved.

“Now he must continue to contribute to help them back into Europe, though it will take some time to get the club back to what it was.”

Having played for Milan from 2001 to 2012, it’s no surprise who Inzaghi picked to win Sunday’s match.

“I’d be happy if Milan won the Derby,” he concluded.