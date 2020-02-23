Inzaghi: Lazio are a group of friends that love each other

After Lazio secured victory over Genoa, Biancocelesti coach Simone Inzaghi highlighted the togetherness of the squad as the continue their fight for the Scudetto.

A dogged Genoa were not enough to stop Lazio from extending their unbeaten streak to 20 Serie A games, thanks to a 3-2 victory at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Despite not being regular starters, the likes of Adam Marusic, Patric and Denis Vavro all performed brilliantly, showing the Biancocelesti squad is probably deeper than some expected.

“Our sporting director Igli Tare helped us build a great squad, no one was expecting that we could perform so well, but I was confident about our room to improve,” Inzaghi said told the press.

“Vavro was one of the best today, it is very pleasing to see him play this good as he hasn’t played in a long time.

“But above all, our players are a group of friends who love each other and have fun training and playing together.”

The Biancocelesti conceded two goals for the first time since November, further proof of the fierce opposition that they faced in Genoa, something Inzaghi also acknowledged.

“We played against a revitalised team, they are in good form,” Inzaghi said.

“However, we scored three goals and we should have netted a fourth, something that would have avoided the pressure we faced in the closing minutes.

“We’re doing something impressive – we would be top of the table in other leagues, but we face competition from Inter and Juventus.

“We got to this point by working hard every day, and we’re ready to give our best in the remaining games.”

When asked about the decision to cancel some Serie A games due to the coronavirus outbreak in Northern Italy, Inzaghi said the measure has been taken with reason.

“It is right to take precautions and cancel the matches, we shouldn’t underestimate this situation,” Inzaghi stated.

“However, I don’t think that playing behind closed doors would be a good solution, because football is represented by the fans.”