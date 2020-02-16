Inzaghi: Lazio would be first in another league

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi said his team could be in first place in another league, after the Roman club moved into second in a three-way Scudetto race.

The Biancocelesti came from behind to beat Inter in the capital on Sunday, moving them above the Nerazzurri in the standings and one point behind leaders Juventus.

Inzaghi’s side are now being talked about as contenders for the league title, but the coach underlined the ferocity of the competition when asked about his team’s chances.

“At the moment there are three teams who are going at a frantic pace,” Inzaghi told the press.

“In other leagues we would be in first place with a big advantage over second.

“The head-to-head fixtures will be very important, but I think that the other games are even more so. This league provides you with very complicated matches.”

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic put in a stand-out performance to held his side to victory, providing the winning goal and hitting the crossbar.

“I think we saw everything that he can do,” said Inzaghi.

“But it’s about the whole team, today we were missing our captain but (Adam) Marusic and Jony replaced him in the best way possible. This is a great group.”