Italy set to bring back blue shirt for Euro 2020

Italy are set to return to their traditional blue shirt for the summer’s European Championship.

The Azzurri had been wearing green as their home shirt in recent months, though the blue is on its way back.

Footy Headlines have published photos of what they’re reporting to be the new strip, which keeps the ‘renaissance’ design of the green kit, but in a different colour.

The crest will also revert to the traditional tricolour, which had been in a dark blue and gold on the green shirt.

Italy will play all three of their European Championship group games at Roma and Lazio’s Stadio Olimpico.