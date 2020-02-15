Jonas Brothers meet with AC Milan players ahead of concert

AC Milan players Mateo Musacchio, Lucas Biglia and Theo Hernandez met with the Jonas Brothers ahead of their concert in Milan on Friday.

The Rossoneri don’t play until Monday as they look to put two disappointing results behind them – a 4-2 defeat to rivals Inter in the Derby della Madonnina last Sunday and a 1-1 draw against Juventus in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final.

Both matches saw Milan take the lead but unfortunately they weren’t able to take home either contest, so you can’t blame the players for meeting with the Jonas Brothers in order to put the disappointment behind them.

Musacchio, Biglia and Hernandez were shown meeting with the American band on Milan’s Twitter account ahead of the group’s concert at the Milan Mediolanum Forum on Friday night before travelling to Spain.

The Jonas Brothers have sold over 17 million albums worldwide and are currently on their “Happiness Begins Tour”.