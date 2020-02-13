Juventus and Inter going toe-to-toe

Juventus are still on top of the Serie A odds even though they’ve recently dropped to second place – on goal difference – are now just one point above Lazio.

After dropping three points against Verona, Juventus’s hopes seem to be laying with their superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

The title race is on but taking it off Juventus will be a true task for their rivals.

Ronaldo continues to keep Juventus alive

The midfield area for Juventus seems to be the problem, with new signings still attempting to fit into the squad, but it’s still possible that Juventus can turn around their slight decline in performance.

One man is leading Juventus to the title more than most, and that man is Cristiano Ronaldo. Aged 35, Ronaldo doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

Twenty appearances for Juventus this season has produced 20 goals! The next closest scorer to Ronaldo on this Juventus team is Dybala with just a mere 5 goals.

Whilst Ronaldo is 35, he’s still showing the ability to carry the Juventus strike force, but it’s concerning for Italian fans that the second top goalscorer has just five goals.

Supporting your strikers with goals from the middle of the park is important, it almost seems like Juventus tactics rely on getting the ball to Ronaldo, which is fair… but putting it all his shoulders shouldn’t be the approach.

Lacking fluency and options are the problems for fielded Juventus players right now but if anybody can swing the momentum, Juventus can.

Inter or Juventus

Although Lazio have an excellent squad and are just one point behind Inter and Juventus, their squad could be a bit light to go all the way in Serie A this season. A solid back three will take them far but whether Simone Inzaghi’s men have what it takes to go all the way.

Romelu Lukaku is giving Inter fans real hope of maintaining the first position but the problem could be the intensity asked by Antonio Conte. The Nerazzurri coach wants his players to give 100 percent over 90 minutes in every game, and that is an almost impossible task.

The ability to bring players on like Christian Eriksen, as well as the Premier League contingent will give Inter hope. But Juventus have world-class forwards sitting on the bench which can only be a positive.

Towards the end of the season, fitness, quality and that extra bit of class will be the difference and Juventus should triumph when it comes down to those facets.

What’s left for Juventus and the road ahead?

The schedule ahead for Juventus isn’t an easy one, so keeping their squad as fit as possible will be a must. Coppa Italia, Champions League, and the Scudetto race are all still present in Juventus fixtures.

Next up, they’ll face AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-finals matchup. If you’re familiar with Italian football then you’d be all to familiar with the history of Juventus and Milan in the Coppa Italia tournament.

The history runs deep and so does the rivalry. With there being two finals in Rome in recent years (both won by Bianconeri, 2016 and 2018) it’ll be an epic battle and continuation for this legendary clash.

The Stadio San Siro won’t have an empty and no doubt, Ronaldo versus Ibrahimovic is something that we all can’t wait for.