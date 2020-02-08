Juventus collapse in Verona as Pazzini penalty earns victory

A late Giampaolo Pazzini penalty gave Hellas Verona a 2-1 comeback win over Juventus at a raucous Stadio Bentegodi on Saturday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in is 10th consecutive Serie A match to give the away side the lead, breaking David Trezeguet’s Juventus record of nine consecutive games with his 65th minute strike.

But first Fabio Borini, then Pazzini helped the Mastini to a memorable comeback in front of 28,000 Veronese faithful.

As a result, Juventus remain three points clear of Inter at the top of the Serie A table, with the Nerazzurri taking on AC Milan on Sunday evening.

Verona started much the better side and went close early on as a shot from Marco Faraoni had to be tipped over the bar by Wojciech Szczesny.

Marash Kumbulla deflected a Matteo Pessina drive wide, and Fabio Borini had another effort which went off target, before Douglas Costa hit the crossbar at the other end.

It looked like Verona had taken the lead when Kumbulla headed past Szczesny, but it was ruled out for offside by referee Davide Massa after consulting VAR.

The woodwork denied Juventus once again when a diagonal shot from Cristiano Ronaldo rattled Marco Silvestri’s upright, then the Portuguese put another effort just wide.

After the break, Borini had another go from a tight angle which was easily saved.

Then just after the hour mark Ronaldo gave Juventus the lead. The No.7 played a lovely one-two in the centre circle before racing towards goal, and placing the ball past Silvestri.

The lead didn’t las long as Borini intercepted a Miralem Pjanic pass, strode into the box and finished past Szczesny to level the score.

Kumbulla headed onto the crossbar from a corner, but then referee Massa went to VAR as Leonardo Bonucci handled the ball before it hit the woodwork.

A penalty was awarded and Pazzini stepped up to blast into the net and give Verona the lead and all three points.