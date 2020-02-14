Juventus concede most shots in a match since 2013

Things haven’t been going smoothly for Juventus in recent times, and that was made apparent during their match with AC Milan on Thursday despite earning a 1-1 draw.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted a late penalty to even the score heading into the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final, which is scheduled for March 4.

Although the result means Juve are now favourites to make it through to the final given the return leg will be played in Turin, Maurizio Sarri’s side put in a less than impressive performance during Thursday’s encounter at San Siro.

11 – Prior to this match against AC Milan, the last time Juventus have conceded at least 11 shots on target in a competitive match was back in August 2013, against Lazio in Serie A. Apnoea.#CoppaItalia #MilanJuventus pic.twitter.com/dAGvJEJew5 — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 13, 2020

Most notably, the Old Lady conceded 11 shots on goal – the most they’ve conceded in a match since August 2013 during a Serie A encounter with Lazio.

Given that this statistic comes hot on the heels of a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Hellas Verona over the weekend, it’s safe to say things aren’t going according to plan in recent times.