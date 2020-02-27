Juventus defeat ends Sarri’s European chase of Eriksson and Ferguson

Not only did Juventus’ defeat to Lyon put them behind in their Champions League Round of 16 tie, but it also ended Maurizio Sarri’s chance to join some esteemed company in Europe.

The Bianconeri have it all to do in the return leg on March 17 as a lone goal from Lucas Tousart was enough to give the French side the slight advantage.

While the defeat was a disappointment in and of itself, especially considering Juventus only registered one shot on goal, it was doubly disappointing for Sarri as it was his first loss in 22 European matches.

The run started during his time at Napoli and continued during his one season at Chelsea, which saw him win the Europa League.

Sarri registered 19 wins and three draws over that time, which means he must settle for third behind Sven Goran Eriksson and Sir Alex Ferguson in terms of unbeaten runs in Europe.

The Swede went undefeated in 23 matches from 1980 to 1983 while coaching at Goteborg and Benfica, while Ferguson remains in top spot thanks to 25 matches without a loss from 2007 to 2009 while with Manchester United.