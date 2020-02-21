Juventus’ half-yearly report shows losses of over €50 million

Juventus’ revenues for the first half of the 2019/20 season have fallen compared to last season, while their operating costs have increased.

Revenues have fallen by €7.9 million, or 2.4 percent since the midway point of 2018/19, from €330.2m to €322.3m.

The club recently published their half-yearly financial report, as of December 31, 2019, as approved by the Board of Directors.

On the other hand, the club’s operating costs have risen by 15 percent, or €34.1 million, now sitting at €260.9m.

Their operating income has dropped from €17m to -€38.1m, while they made losses of €50.3m so far this season, seeing a drop of €57.8m compared to their €7.5m profit at the same stage last year.

The report outlined that the Bianconeri enjoyed a 95 percent season ticket renewal rate, earning a net revenue of €33.5 million from 27,700 tickets.

Although they sold fewer tickets than the 29,300 sold last season, they brought in more money than last season’s €31.7m.

The report also detailed that “due to the excellent sport performances achieve in recent years which contributed to the club’s improved UEFA ranking”, an agreement was made to increase the yearly fixed Jeep sponsorship consideration by €25 million.

Concluding the report, they wrote that the 2019/20 campaign is forecasted to result in a loss, though everything is dependent on sporting results and “in particular for what concerns the UEFA Champions League”.