Juventus-Inter could have doors opened

Juventus and Inter’s Derby d’Italia meeting this weekend could, after all, be played in front of spectators.

The Coronavirus’ outbreak in northern Italy had led to it being decided that the game would be played behind closed doors, with public safety being made a priority.

La Gazzetta dello Sport are now reporting though that the decision to have the stands empty could be reversed and that nothing is 100 percent certain.

Piemonte’s suspension of events open to the public is set to expire on Saturday, February 29.

The region’s governor, Alberto Cirio, believes that “there are conditions to ask the government for a gradual return to normality”, as there is now only one confirmed case of the Coronavirus in Piemonte.

Rescheduling the game to Monday is a solution that has been suggested, though Lega Serie A are opposed to that idea given the return legs of the Coppa Italia semi-finals are to be played next week.