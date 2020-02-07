Juventus line up Dybala contract renewal

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala is set to enter talks with the club over the renewal of his contract before the end of February as he looks to land a deal that will see his wages more than double.

Dybala, who joined La Vecchia Signora from Palermo in 2015, has become one of the top strikers in the world since his arrival in Turin and has scored 62 goals in 148 Serie A appearances for the club.

According to Tuttosport, Dybala’s agent Jorge Antun will meet with club officials to try and secure a deal worth €10 million a season that will keep the 26-year-old at the Allianz Stadium until 2025.

Reports in November suggested that the Argentine international currently earns around €4.7m a season, but with the Bianconeri signing Aaron Ramsey and Matthijs De Ligt to large long term deals in 2019, Dybala will be hoping that he can also secure a bigger contract.