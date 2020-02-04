Juventus name squad for Champions League knockout rounds

Maurizio Sarri has named his Juventus squad for the knockout rounds of this season’s Champions League.

Juventus’ earlier European squad announcement caused a stir when Emre Can’s name was left off the list, unsettling the German.

Giorgio Chiellini, despite his injury, has made the list this time, as have Gonzalo Higuain, Carlo Pinsoglio, Juan Cuadrado and Daniele Rugani.

The full squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Wojciech Szczesny, Gianluigi Buffon and Carlo Pinsoglio

Defenders: Mattia De Sciglio, Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci and Daniele Rugani.

Midfielders: Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Blaise Matuidi, Juan Cuadrado, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur and Federico Bernardeschi.

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa and Gonzalo Higuain.