Juventus, Napoli and Inter boast Serie A’s most valuable squads

Juventus are unsurprisingly Serie A’s most valuable squad after the closure of the January transfer window.

The current champions and leaders’ squad value is still some way clear of second placed Napoli and Inter in third.

According to Transfermarkt.it, the Old Lady’s squad is valued at €763 million, while Napoli are next on the list at €688m.

Inter, despite their acquisitions since Antonio Conte’s arrival, are third with a value of €683m.

Roma round out the top four with a value of €440m ahead of AC Milan’s €399m.

Champions League representatives Atalanta have a valuation of €295m, behind Lazio (€327m) and Fiorentina (€301m).

Lecce’s squad have the lowest value at €58m.