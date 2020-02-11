Juventus planning huge bid for Liverpool defender

Juventus are reportedly planning a summer bid for Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk

With 35-year-old captain Giorgio Chiellini on his way back from a serious knee injury, as well as young defender Merih Demiral, the Bianconeri have often been short at centre-back this season.

According to the Sun, Juventus are planning to spend €178 million euros on the Dutchman, making him the world’s most expensive defender.

It is also said that should Liverpool win the Premier League – which seems a formality given their 22 point lead over Manchester City – Van Dijk would be open to a move abroad and a new challenge at the end of the campaign.

Should Van Dijk join Juventus, he would link up with international teammate Matthijs de Ligt.