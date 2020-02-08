Juventus Player Ratings: Cristiano Ronaldo leads the listless

Cristiano Ronaldo managed to extend his goalscoring run to 10 consecutive Serie A matches, but in the end it wasn’t enough to prevent a 2-1 defeat to Hellas Verona on Saturday.

Juventus thought they were on their way to claiming all three points when the Portuguese picked the ball up inside his own half, played a quick one-two, and then fired the ball into the near bottom corner with a tidy finish in the 65th minute.

However after Fabio Borini equalized, Verona took the lead from the penalty spot via Giampaolo Pazzini after a foolish handball by Leonardo Bonucci that weighs heavily on the Italian’s performance.