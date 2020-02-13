Juventus Player Ratings: Dybala influential

Paulo Dybala was at his very best after he helped claw his Juventus side back when they drew 1-1 with AC Milan in the First Leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final when they travelled to the Stadio San Siro.

Juventus went a goal down in the second half after some poor defending by Mattia De Sciglio who went to sleep when Samu Castillejo delivered an inviting cross into the box and Ante Rebic got on the end of it to put the Rossoneri 1-0 up.

Minutes later, Theo Hernandez was given his second yellow card and was sent off before Juventus were awarded a penalty at the death when Davide Calabria was judged to have handled in the penalty box when Cristiano Ronaldo had an bicycle kick blocked. Ronaldo stepped up and continued his scoring run to salvage a draw for his side.