Juventus Player Ratings: Dybala influential
Date: 13th February 2020 at 10:55pm
Paulo Dybala was at his very best after he helped claw his side back when they drew 1-1 with in the First Leg of the semi-final when they travelled to the Stadio San Siro.

Juventus went a goal down in the second half after some poor defending by Mattia De Sciglio who went to sleep when Samu Castillejo delivered an inviting cross into the box and Ante Rebic got on the end of it to put the Rossoneri 1-0 up.

Minutes later, Theo Hernandez was given his second yellow card and was sent off before Juventus were awarded a penalty at the death when Davide Calabria was judged to have handled in the penalty box when Cristiano Ronaldo had an bicycle kick blocked. Ronaldo stepped up and continued his scoring run to salvage a draw for his side.

 

