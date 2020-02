Juventus suffered a setback in their attempts to win a first Champions League, as French side Lyon inflicted a 1-0 first-leg defeat on the reigning Serie A champions at the Last 16 stage of the competition.

Although conceding a solitary goal from Lucas Tousart on 30 minutes provides hope that the Bianconeri can still progress, Maurizio Sarri’s side will have to perform much better in Turin.