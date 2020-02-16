Juventus Player Ratings: No Ronaldo No Problem

Paulo Dybala ended a six-match barren streak with a wonderful freekick to help Juventus to a 2-0 win over Brescia on Sunday afternoon.

In the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was rested, Dybala stepped up to get Juventus back to winning ways following two Serie A defeats in their last three matches.

Juventus missed a host of chances after Brescia were reduced to 10 men when Florian Aye picked up two yellow cards in the space of four minutes, with Dybala bagged the resulting freekick from second foul. Juan Cuadrado then grabbed with second with 15 minutes left to play.