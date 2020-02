Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his 11th straight Serie A game to send Juventus on their way to a 2-1 win over SPAL on Saturday evening.

The Portuguese’s strike saw him draw level with Fabio Quagliarella and Gabriel Batistuta, who had shared the record for the most consecutive scoring appearances in Italian football’s top tier.

Aaron Ramsey got the second with a fine finish of his own in the second half to ensure Juventus would end the round at the summit despite Andrea Petagna pulling a goal back.