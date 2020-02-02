Juventus player ratings: Ronaldo’s hot streak continues

Cristiano Ronaldo scored penalties either side of halftime as Juventus secured a 3-0 win over Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadium in Serie A.

The former Real Madrid forward netted just before the interval after German Pezzella handled in the box, before doubling his tally late on when Federico Ceccherini fouled Rodrigo Bentancur. The penalties saw Ronaldo move to 40 Serie A goals for Juventus, whilst extending his scoring streak to nine consecutive games.

Matthijs De Ligt completed the scoring in stoppage time as he met a Paulo Dybala corner to head home, ensuring Juventus move six points clear at the top of the table.