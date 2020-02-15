Juventus ready to make another push for Icardi

It looks as though Juventus haven’t given up hope in their attempts to sign Mauro Icardi.

The Argentine was heavily linked with a move to the Bianconeri over the summer, but Inter director Giuseppe Marotta made it clear he had no interest in letting the striker join a rival.

As a result a deal was worked out Paris Saint-Germain that saw Icardi join on loan with an option to buy for €70 million, and while a strong start to the season made it seem as though a permanent transfer was certain, that has been thrown into doubt due to a recent run of one goal in six matches.

Sport Mediaset reports that the poor relationship between the striker and his PSG teammates is also an issue, which is why Juventus are trying to convince the French side to exercise their option and then sell Icardi to the Bianconeri.

The Old Lady are reportedly willing to offer Miralem Pjanic, who would happily join PSG, in the deal.

In turn Juventus would look to bring in Jorginho from Chelsea to fill the void left by the former Roma midfielder.