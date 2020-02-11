Juventus ready to offer contract to Paris Saint-Germain full-back

Juventus are readying an offer for Paris Saint-Germain’s Thomas Meunier.

The Italian champions are desperate to add reinforcements at full-back, and are also considering making a move for Layvin Kurzawa, also of PSG.

A number of French publications are reporting that the Bianconeri are set to put an offer to Meunier, with his contract in Paris set to expire this coming summer.

PSG are hoping to avoid seeing the player leave on a free transfer, though they haven’t yet found an agreement with his representatives.

With Meunier’s deal expiring in June, the Belgian is available to talk to clubs and agree a free transfer.

The full-back has made 16 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG this season, as well as four in the Champions League.