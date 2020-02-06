Juventus remain most valuable squad, AC Milan drop 13% after January sales

Juventus remain the most valuable squad in Serie A after the close of the January transfer window, while AC Milan saw their value drop 13 percent.

The news comes via Transfermarkt.it, which shows how the Bianconeri squad is worth €763 million – a drop of seven percent compared to December.

That isn’t surprising given Juve said goodbye to Emre Can, Mario Mandzukic, Mattia Perin and Marko Pjaca during the window, while Napoli sit second at €688m – an increase of nine percent after the signings of Diego Demme and Stanislav Lobotka.

Inter round out the podium at €684m, an increase of eight percent thanks to the signings of Christian Eriksen, Victor Moses and Ashley Young.

Fiorentina, Parma, Bologna and Lecce all saw substantial increases as well, while Milan and Torino both saw drops of 13 percent.

The Rossoneri fell below the €400m mark due to the sales of Suso, Krzysztof Piatek, Ricardo Rodriguez and several others, while Torino dipped below €200m to sit at €194m.